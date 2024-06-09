New govt. should adhere to Constitutional norms, say progressive groups

Members of various progressive organisations and civil society groups read the Preamble of the Constitution on Sunday in a bid to send a message that the Constitution was supreme in the country.

The organisers said the reading of the Preamble ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, was infused with symbolism. The message was that the new NDA government should administer the country by adhering to the Constitution in letter and spirit.

The progressive organisations said the last 10 years of the BJP rule in the country was riddled with incidents that were blatantly “unconstitutional” and even the Supreme Court had rebuked the government on certain occasions.

Referring to the results of the Lok Sabha elections, it said the voters of the country have sent a strong message that they will not tolerate such unconstitutional actions.

The citizens also demanded that the NDA accept that the Constitution was supreme in India, called for “restoring” democratic rights and demanded that the government take up people-centric development works.

The event on reading the Preamble of the Constitution was held at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city and citizens included Sudhir Vombatkere, (retd) Maj. Gen, L. Jagannath, E. Rati Rao, C. Basavalingaiah, Savitha Mallesh, Krishna Prasad, D. Roopa, and others.

