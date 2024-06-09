GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

New govt. should adhere to Constitutional norms, say progressive groups

Published - June 09, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various progressive organisations read the preamble of the Constitution in Mysuru on Sunday to send a message that the Constitution was supreme and the new NDA government should adhere to it.

Members of various progressive organisations read the preamble of the Constitution in Mysuru on Sunday to send a message that the Constitution was supreme and the new NDA government should adhere to it. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of various progressive organisations and civil society groups read the Preamble of the Constitution on Sunday in a bid to send a message that the Constitution was supreme in the country.  

The organisers said the reading of the Preamble ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, was infused with symbolism. The message was that the new NDA government should administer the country by adhering to the Constitution in letter and spirit.

The progressive organisations said the last 10 years of the BJP rule in the country was riddled with incidents that were blatantly “unconstitutional” and even the Supreme Court had rebuked the government on certain occasions.

Referring to the results of the Lok Sabha elections, it said the voters of the country have sent a strong message that they will not tolerate such unconstitutional actions.

The citizens also demanded that the NDA accept that the Constitution was supreme in India, called for “restoring” democratic rights and demanded that the government take up people-centric development works.

The event on reading the Preamble of the Constitution was held at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city and citizens included Sudhir Vombatkere, (retd) Maj. Gen, L. Jagannath, E. Rati Rao,  C. Basavalingaiah, Savitha Mallesh, Krishna Prasad, D. Roopa, and others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.