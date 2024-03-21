ADVERTISEMENT

New govt. school building under CSR aid opened in Nanjangud

March 21, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

AT&S India, a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&S AG from Austria, has announced the opening of a new school building in Nanjangud that was sponsored as part of the local Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Standing with the local community, Santosh Gundapi, senior director operations at AT&S India, inaugurated the newly constructed school building at the Sujathapuram government school in Nanjangud.

In his address, Mr. Gundapi cheered the young students and wished them well for their bright futures as educated individuals and responsible citizens. He recalled the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, held just a few months back, and congratulated all the contributors, including the school administration, for the timely execution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The students participated in celebrations to invoke the blessings of the divine. The event was also graced by the school’s teachers, their principal and a host of senior AT&S India representatives, a press release said.

The AT&S officials, led by Mr. Gundapi, took the opportunity to interact with the students and teachers and received first-hand feedback. Villagers from the neighbourhood joined the event too and expressed their satisfaction with initiatives in Sujathapuram.

The release said AT&S India’s CSR programs have touched the lives of more than 10,000 people positively. It sponsors projects focusing on education, health care, environment and sanitation, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US