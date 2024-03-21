March 21, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

AT&S India, a wholly owned subsidiary of AT&S AG from Austria, has announced the opening of a new school building in Nanjangud that was sponsored as part of the local Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Standing with the local community, Santosh Gundapi, senior director operations at AT&S India, inaugurated the newly constructed school building at the Sujathapuram government school in Nanjangud.

In his address, Mr. Gundapi cheered the young students and wished them well for their bright futures as educated individuals and responsible citizens. He recalled the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, held just a few months back, and congratulated all the contributors, including the school administration, for the timely execution.

The students participated in celebrations to invoke the blessings of the divine. The event was also graced by the school’s teachers, their principal and a host of senior AT&S India representatives, a press release said.

The AT&S officials, led by Mr. Gundapi, took the opportunity to interact with the students and teachers and received first-hand feedback. Villagers from the neighbourhood joined the event too and expressed their satisfaction with initiatives in Sujathapuram.

The release said AT&S India’s CSR programs have touched the lives of more than 10,000 people positively. It sponsors projects focusing on education, health care, environment and sanitation, the release said.