New govt. healthcare facilities inaugurated

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday inaugurated the new Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kokkada and the building of Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Charmadi.

The 30-bed CHC has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.8 crore, while new building of PHC in Charmadi has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.37 crore.

On the occasion, Dr. Sudhakar said State government was taking steps to upgrade facilities at the PHCs and CHCs in order to ensure that people in rural areas get necessary treatment for ailments and infections. As many as 1,763 vacant posts of doctors and other health personnel in government health facilities have been filled. As part of one- year compulsory rural service, 2,050 MBBS graduates were serving in government health facilities. As many as 153 children specialists have been appointed. Government was committed in providing doctors and other health staff at all government hospitals, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said vaccination of those aged above 18 started on a dull note. With vaccines being available across the State, the pace of vaccination in DK and other districts has drastically improved. The Centre has assured of providing more vaccines to the State, he said.