New Governor of Karnataka sworn in

Bengaluru

11 July 2021 11:24 IST

Former Union Minister Tawarchand Gehlot took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka here on Sunday.

He was administered oath by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka. Mr. Gehlot succeeds Vajubhai Vala.

Mr. Gehlot was administered oath at a simple ceremony at Glass House in Raj Bhavan premises. The outgoing Governor Mr. Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti were present on the occasion.