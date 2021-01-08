New four-hour parking rule on Devaraj Urs Road appears certain

Consensus reached at police meeting with shopkeepers, traders and citizens for limiting parking time

The four-hour parking rule on the busy D. Devaraj Urs Road, the city’s major commercial hub, appears imminent as consensus was reached among the shopkeepers and other stakeholders who came together here at a meeting on Thursday over the proposal of Mysuru traffic police for easing parking woes, particularly during peak hours.

As a majority of the four-wheelers parked on the road belonged to the shopkeepers, depriving parking space for the shoppers and tourists, the police came up with the idea of introducing the rule where no four-wheeler could be parked beyond four hours. The flouting vehicles would be wheel-locked and penalty would be imposed on the erring vehicle owner.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.N. Sandesh Kumar, who proposed the new parking rule, told The Hindu that all shopkeepers have agreed to the idea and have promised to cooperate with the police in easing parking problems on the road. The meeting organised by the Devaraja Traffic Police was attended by traders, shopkeepers, members of the traffic advisory committee and other stakeholders.

“The proceedings of the meeting will be sent to the Commissioner of Police, who will take a final call. An official notification on the new rule was expected to be issued soon in view of the consent from the stakeholders,” Mr. Kumar said.

The shopkeepers were told about alternative parking space available for their vehicles in the vicinity of the road.