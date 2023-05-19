New flights introduced from Bengaluru

May 19, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two new domestic flights have commenced operations in the last few days from Bengaluru, while another on an international route will start its services from June 1 onwards.

Star Air on May 13 started operations of the Embraer E175 jet on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Jamnagar route becoming the first regional connectivity scheme (RCS) operator to offer business class on this route.

The airline said that initially it will operate there flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Jamnagar-Bengaluru route on the Embraer E175 with a second leg on the same sector on the Embraer E145 till May 23.

“Post this, both the sectors for the day will be operated by the E175. Also, the frequency will go up by one more day post May 20,” the airline said.

On May 18 Akasa Air started daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata with Bengaluru and Guwahati.

“These new routes will also offer Akasa Air customers the option to travel seamlessly from Bengaluru to Guwahati via Kolkata with no change of aircraft,” Akasa Air said.

IndiGo, which has announced new direct flights between several Indian and Middle Eastern cities on Friday said that the newly-introduced routes include Bengaluru-Dubai commencing from June 1.

IndiGo said that it will be the first Indian carrier to operate direct flights between Bengaluru-Dubai.

“Dubai, also known as the Venice of the Gulf, is the main commercial centre of the United Arab Emirates. The city is also known for its high-end shopping, cutting-edge architecture, and nightlife. Connectivity between Dubai and Bengaluru will not only boost tourism in the cities but also open newer trade opportunities and promote economic growth as Dubai is a crucial commercial hub,” IndiGo said.