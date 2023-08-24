New flight service to Pune from Belagavi starting October 31

August 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Belagavi

Star Air will operate daily direct flights between Belagavi and Pune starting October 31.

Star Air is operating flights from Belagavi to nine cities, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi has said that the private airline has responded positively to a request to start regular flights between Pune and Belagavi.

Also, Star Air will include an Embraer E175LR aircraft to its fleet. It is the third such aircraft that the company has acquired. It has a fleet strength of eight, said a release.

The Embraer E175LR is known for its low noise, advanced technology and high safety record. It has fuel-efficient engines and reduced emissions that can help the company reduce its carbon footprints.

The passenger aircraft will have ergonomically designed seats, with 12 Business Class seats in a 1-2 seating layout and 64 Economy Class seats in a 2-2 seating layout, said a release.

