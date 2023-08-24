ADVERTISEMENT

New flight service to Pune from Belagavi starting October 31

August 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the airport in Sambra near Belagavi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Star Air will operate daily direct flights between Belagavi and Pune starting October 31.

Star Air is operating flights from Belagavi to nine cities, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi has said that the private airline has responded positively to a request to start regular flights between Pune and Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Star Air will include an Embraer E175LR aircraft to its fleet. It is the third such aircraft that the company has acquired. It has a fleet strength of eight, said a release.

The Embraer E175LR is known for its low noise, advanced technology and high safety record. It has fuel-efficient engines and reduced emissions that can help the company reduce its carbon footprints.

The passenger aircraft will have ergonomically designed seats, with 12 Business Class seats in a 1-2 seating layout and 64 Economy Class seats in a 2-2 seating layout, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US