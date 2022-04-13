New fish market ready for inauguration

The structure has come up in Yadgir at a cost of ₹1 crore

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department S. Angara is scheduled to inaugurate the new fish market in Yadgir on April 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A newly constructed building for a fish market on the outskirts of Yadgir city is now ready for public use, after a lapse of six months when work was completed.

According to information, the building, which has come up at a cost of ₹1 crore, will be inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department S. Angara on April 19.

Earlier, the fish market was functioning twice a week in an unhygienic place near Shastry Circle from where fish lovers were forced to buy fish. “Fish is my favourite dish and I want to eat it at least twice a week. For my food habit, all this while, I had been forced to bear such unhygienic condition having no option,” Venkateshwar, a customer said. Now, it will no longer be so, he added.

Considering such demands from the public, the department constructed a full-fledged fish market to ensure a clean and hygienic surroundings. However, the building has not been inaugurated so far owing to the lack of facilities such as water, electricity and an approach road.

“Construction of building work was completed six months ago. But, inauguration was delayed due to lack of these facilities. Except, the approach road, water facility and electricity supply work has been completed. Therefore, we will inaugurate the building immediately. For the approach road, we have made a requisition to Yadgir MLA to release grants,” Deputy Director of Fisheries Department Srinivas Kulkarni said.