New fines for traffic violations from today

The revised penalties for traffic violations as envisaged under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, will come into force from Saturday in Mysuru city.

Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna told reporters on Friday that traffic personnel deployed for checking vehicles from Saturday will be equipped with body cameras. It will video record the booking of traffic violations and ensure transparency in the exercise.

To start with, the traffic police personnel in Mysuru city had been given 20 body cameras. The traffic police is expecting another 25 body cameras shortly.

Appealing to motorists to adhere to traffic rules, Mr. Balakrishna said motorists violating traffic rules will be penalised not only by police personnel, but also by CCTV cameras installed in around 60 locations. The interceptors stationed at vantage locations will also book traffic offences.

While the traffic personnel will issue challans to offenders on the spot, offences booked through the CCTV cameras will lead to generation of challans that will be sent to the residence of the vehicle owner.

However, Mr. Balakrishna said senior traffic police officials had been warned against deploying a large number of personnel at a single location to block the offender’s escaping routes. For, such an aggressive attitude may lead to mishaps. But, he said the traffic police have a right to stop vehicles when there is apparent violation. To a question, Mr Balakrishna said seat belts were mandatory for the driver and the co-passenger on the front seat.

The revised penalties would be levied even on government vehicles. He appealed to persons from the media, including photographers, to wear helmets.

The issue of a notification on the amended Motor Vehicles Act by the Transport Department of the State government on September 3 had paved the way for levy of revised fines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) B.T. Kavitha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj were present.