New farm laws will help attract investment: Eeranna Kadadi

Belagavi

25 December 2020 22:00 IST

‘Only BJP can ensure farmers welfare’

If any political party can ensure the welfare of farmers, it is the BJP, Eeranna Kadadi, Rajya Sabha member and BJP Raitha Morcha president, said in Gokak on Friday.

He was speaking at a programme to felicitate successful farmers and beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Scheme organised as part of the former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

“The new laws have been passed to attract private investment in agriculture. That will introduce new farming techniques and storage methods. They will also give multiple options to farmers to sell their produce at the highest price,” he said.

Shraddha Shettar, daughter of Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister and daughter in-law of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, attended a similar programme in the APMC Yard in Belagavi.

She said that she had come to express solidarity with farmers but refused to speak about the Belagavi bypolls.

Other BJP leaders spoke at such programmes organised in the taluk headquarters of the district.