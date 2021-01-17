New farm laws will bring prosperity to farmers, says Amit Shah

They will liberate them from the clutches of middlemen, and the Modi govt. is committed to keeping its promise of doubling farm income: Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the new farm laws would bring prosperity to farmers and not affect them adversely as being claimed by the Opposition parties.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Nirani Group of Industries and expansion of some of their units in Kerakalamatti village near Badami in Bagalkot district on Sunday.

Many people are criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the farm laws. They don’t know that if Mr. Modi has any great priority, it is farmers welfare. The Modi government is committed to keeping its promise of doubling farmers income, he said. In fact, the new farm laws will help increase farmers income many times, he said.

The new farm laws would liberate farmers from the shackles of middlemen. They will be free to sell their produce anywhere in the country and abroad, he said.

Mr. Modi had increased the farm budget allocation and also increased the minimum support price for all farm produce, he said.

He congratulated Murugesh Nirani, Minister and chairman of Nirani Group of Industries, for setting up an ethanol plant in his sugar factory. This will not only provide remunerative prices to farmers but will also create employment, he said.

He said that the Congress which was questioning the farm laws had not done enough for farmers welfare. “I want to ask Congress leaders why they did not come up with schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Yojana that pays cash incentive to farmers and PM Fasal Bima Yojana,” he asked.

The B.S. Yediyurappa government had taken several pro-farmer steps, he said. Karnataka has also passed new farm laws that will ensure higher prices, he added.

“I am thankful to the people of the country for re-electing the BJP government. However, I am especially grateful to the people of Karnataka for filling Mr. Modi’s bag with votes,” he said. Mr. Modi is is leading the county in the right direction and under his leadership, it is moving on a path to lead the world, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Shah performed Gau Puja and offered grain to cows.

Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Nirani, party leaders and others were present.