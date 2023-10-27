New facilities of JSS AHER launched in Mysuru

October 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday inaugurated the Lecture Hall Complex of the School of Life Sciences of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), and an incubation facility – SPARKLE CINE - for boosting the university’s start-up initiatives.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath, JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor B. Suresh, Vice-chancellor Surinder Singh and others were present. On the occasion, a pharmaceutical chemistry lab was also launched.

The Minister said there is a demand for studies and research in life sciences and laid emphasis on research and development.

The school of life sciences offers 14 PG, 6 UG and 2 diploma courses in regular mode and also courses in ODL mode.

The incubation center aims to develop start-up culture in the university. It aims to translate educational excellence into actionable ideas for entrepreneurship and innovations.

