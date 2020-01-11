Karnataka

New facilities inaugurated at Central Workshop

A rail coach converted into a classroom at the Central Workshop at Ashokapuram in Mysuru.

Two railway coaches became classrooms

A slew of new infrastructure works were inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway, Hubballi, at the Central Workshop at Ashokapuram in Mysuru on Saturday.

This included an electrical sub-station built under the workshop augmentation project, renovated drawing office with required facilities, bio-tank servicing facility for cleaning and servicing and bio-toilets, according to a release. He also inaugurated a shuttle badminton court with wooden floor for the use of employees. The visit was part of the annual inspection of the workshop, said the release.

The heads of various departments accompanied Mr.Singh while his wife, Sujatha Singh, president, SWR Women’s Organisation, inaugurated ‘Nali Kali’ coaches at the Railway Colony Primary School.

The Mysuru workshop adopted an innovative method of utilising two old condemned coaches and duly refurbishing the interiors with fans and lights, providing a safe and secure learning environment.

In one coach, two classrooms for Classes 4 and 5 with teaching aids have been provided.

Another coach provides a spacious meeting/activity hall to the children. The exteriors of the coaches are painted with emphasis on green environment, educative themes like water recycling, etc.

Two separate bio-toilets for the use of children have also been provided in the coaches.

Later, Mr. Singh reviewed the performance of the workshops for 2019-20, and met the Union and Association representatives.

