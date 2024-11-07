 />
New extension of Namma Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara is now open, likely to ease traffic on Tumakuru Road

Published - November 07, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a prolonged wait, the much-anticipated Green Line extension of the Namma Metro, connecting Nagasandra and Madavara, is now open.

Officials said that the first metro train from Madavara departed on Thursday at 5 a.m., marking the beginning of the commercial operations on this new stretch.

The stretch covers three stations - Manjunatha Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC). It is expected to bring a significant relief to thousands of commuters along Tumakuru Road, which is a key arterial road that links Bengaluru to its northwestern suburbs and witnesses severe traffic congestions during peak hours and weekend. And, this new metro link offers a viable alternative for daily commuters and those visiting BIEC, a popular venue for large trade events and exhibitions. Ms. Shashikala, who travels frequently between Nagasandra and Mahalakshmi stations, said that expansion of the metro line is a good move, especially for people working near Tumakuru road. “I have friends who live far from Nagasandra, and it was challenging for them to travel all the way. Now, with the new station, the journey has become easier and faster,” she said. Raghavendra M, another commuter who works near BIEC, said, “Earlier, I had to rely on buses. It was a long and difficult journey, especially during peak hours. With this new metro line, my travel has become much smoother.” The Nagasandra-Madavara metro project has encountered numerous setbacks over the years, leading to significant delays. Challenges in land acquisition, particularly around the NICE Road junction, and pandemic-induced disruptions had delayed the project completion by almost five years. After a series of stringent safety checks, the extension received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety on October 4. The opening of the new extension marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru’s public transport network.

Top News Today

