March 12, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - Bengaluru

Following High Court directions, the State government has postponed public exams for classes 5 and 8, which was scheduled to begin from Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Vishal R., Commissioner for the Department of Public Instruction said, “The new dates will be announced after the judgement. We are again reiterating that these exams will be an assessment of children’s learning abilities, and no student will be retained.”