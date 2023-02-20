ADVERTISEMENT

New ESI hospital to come up in Belagavi

February 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Employee State Insurance Corporation will build new hospitals in towns and cities in seven States, including Belagavi in Karnataka.

Full-fledged hospitals will come up in Belagavi in Karnataka, Shamshabad in Telangana, Baramati in Maharashtra, Kishangarh near Ajmer in Rajasthan, Balasore in Odisha, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

This was decided in the 190th meeting of ESIC in Chandigarh on Monday. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav has put out a tweet on this. The meeting also took on some important decisions on strengthening social security for India’s Shram Jeevis (labourers), the Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil has demanded that the ESI hospital should come up in Belagavi South Assembly constituency where most of the industries in the city are located.

