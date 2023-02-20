HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New ESI hospital to come up in Belagavi

February 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Employee State Insurance Corporation will build new hospitals in towns and cities in seven States, including Belagavi in Karnataka.

Full-fledged hospitals will come up in Belagavi in Karnataka, Shamshabad in Telangana, Baramati in Maharashtra, Kishangarh near Ajmer in Rajasthan, Balasore in Odisha, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

This was decided in the 190th meeting of ESIC in Chandigarh on Monday. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav has put out a tweet on this. The meeting also took on some important decisions on strengthening social security for India’s Shram Jeevis (labourers), the Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil has demanded that the ESI hospital should come up in Belagavi South Assembly constituency where most of the industries in the city are located.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.