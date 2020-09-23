‘New Education Policy willhelp address shortcomings’

HUBBALLI

23 September 2020 19:28 IST

The New National Education Policy will address the shortcomings in the existing system and will help improve the overall educational set-up, Principal of SDM College of Engineering and Technology K. Gopinath has said.

Speaking at the foundation day function of the Dharwad Chapter of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE) in Dharwad on Wednesday, Prof. Gopinath referred to the gap between civil engineering curriculum and the area of operation, and said that this too would be addressed in the new policy.

He said that as the successive governments have been focussing on infrastructure development, there was a wide scope for civil engineers not only within the country but also outside the country. Civil engineers would have a greater role to play in infrastructure development, he said.

New president of the Dharwad Chapter of ACCE Sunil Bagewadi said that ACCE would set up a students chapter at SDM College and would arrange weekend talks apart from conducting field visits to construction sites. Regular brainstorming sessions on the latest developments in the field of civil engineering would be held for the benefit of the students, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Bagewadi was installed as the president, while Arun Kumar Sheelvanth and Siddanagouda Patil were installed as secretary and treasurer, respectively, along with other office-bearers.