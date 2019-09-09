New Education Policy is a cleverly designed deception: JNU professor

Analysing the contradictions pervading the proposed New Education Policy – 2019, Surajit Mazumdar, Professor of Economics, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, called the policy an intellectual exercise meant to mislead and deceive. He said the 700-page document talked volumes about progressive concepts such as increasing public funding for education, discouraging private players in the education sector and decreasing the dropout ratio, but ended with proposals that would directly stubble the vision it had envisaged in the beginning.

“It suggests increased public funding for the education sector in the beginning. It suggests not allowing profit-oriented private players in the education sector. But, it also says that non-profit private players should be encouraged in the sector. Presently, education cannot be a profitable business as per the regulations in force. As a matter of fact, private institutions are practically making huge profits by running educational institutions that are non-profit entities on paper. By saying that non-profit private institutions should be encouraged, the new policy has clearly recommended intense privatisation of education,” Mr. Mazumdar said.

He was addressing students at a study camp organised by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) here on Sunday.

Criticising the structure of higher education that the new policy proposed, Mr. Mazumdar said that the recommendations made would directly stumble the vision of faculty autonomy that it had envisaged in the beginning.

“The new policy talks about faculty autonomy in higher education. It wishes that the faculty would be controlled neither by the market nor by the government. But, the structure it proposes at the end ensures that there will be no autonomy for the faculty and there will be direct control of both the market and the government. There will be a National Education Commission headed by Prime Minister himself. The Education Minister would be the vice-president. The other members would be politicians and bureaucrats. A very few would be from real academia. There will be a national board of accreditation which will act as a licensing authority for opening educational institutions. No institution can operate without the licence from this authority. All higher education institutions have their own boards of governors and appointments to them would be made on merit. The merit is not defined and nobody knows who will decide it. There will be no space for representatives of students and teaching faculty in these boards as there will be no elections to these boards,” he said, and added that the policy would cleverly impose the autocracy upon each institution in the name of faculty autonomy.

Mr. Mazumdar also held that the new policy had set out to break the collective resistance of the student and teacher communities by structurally fragmenting the entire education system from top to the bottom.

“Presently, we have a set of pay and service rules governed by UGC. The entire teaching community in the country can collectively fight if we have any grievances regarding the pay and services. Once the new policy comes into force, there will be no single policy that could be applicable to the entire nation. Each educational institution will be governed by its own board of governors and each board will have its own set of rules. Hence, there will be no scope for students or teachers to have a collective nationwide agitation as the issues would be different from institution to institution,” he said, and called upon both teaching and learning communities to get up in arms to oppose the new policy.