New district in-charge Ministers named, old ones shuffled in Karnataka

The State government on Sunday appointed new district in-charge Ministers by making a few fresh appointments and enacting reshuffle for six districts, including Belagavi, Kolar, and Chikkamagaluru, which did not have in-charge Ministers.

The absence of district in-charge Ministers had come under sharp criticism from the Opposition nearly a fortnight ago during the all-party meeting convened by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has been given the charge of Belagavi district, which had fallen vacant following the resignation of Ramesh Jarkiholi. Incidentally, the district, with among the highest political representation in the State, has four Ministers, of whom none have got the charge. Mr. Karjol is from the neighbouring Bagalkot district.

While Mr. Karjol had earlier held the charge of his home district as well as Kalaburagi, he has now lost both. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti, who was aspiring to be Belagavi in-charge, has been given Bagalkot district, while another senior leader, Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani, from Bagalkot district, has been given the responsibility for Kalaburagi.

Sugar and Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraj (MTB) has been given Kolar district, which was earlier held H. Nagesh. Mr. Nagesh was asked to resign during an earlier Cabinet reshuffle.

Fisheries and Ports Minister S. Angara has been handed the responsibility for Chikkamagaluru district. Officials were managing the district after C.T. Ravi, who was elevated as BJP national general secretary, resigned from the State Cabinet.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbavali has been given the charge of Bidar district, which was held by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan. The latter now holds only Yadgir district.