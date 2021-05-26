New discharge policy in light of black fungus cases in State

COVID-19 patients who have recovered will be tested for any fungal infection during discharge

In the wake of an alarming rise in mucormycosis or black fungus cases, the State government has tweaked its discharge policy for early detection and treatment.

At the time of discharge, COVID-19 patients who have recovered will be tested for any fungal infection and will also be subjected to an MRI scan if necessary. Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the decision was taken after a meeting with medical experts on Wednesday. “All district hospitals have been instructed to have a dedicated post COVID-19 ward. After one week of discharge, recovered patients should get themselves tested at the hospital or can also opt for tele-consultation. If symptoms are found they will be called to hospitals for further diagnosis,” he said.

As per the preliminary report, Dr. Sudhakar said that the infection is reported in small hospitals, taluk hospitals, and those under home isolation in some cases.

The Health Minister also said that it has been found that administering steroids in the first week of treatment of COVID-19 is one of the main causes of black fungus infection. Steroids should be prescribed only from the second week. “There are about 95 cases of black fungus which are being treated at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Of these, 75 patients either uncontrolled diabetes or have been administered steroids during COVID-19 treatment,” he said.