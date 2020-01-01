New director promises to turn Rangayana proactive

Collective efforts will be made to revive Rangayana in Kalaburagi by focussing on theatre-based activities and conducting stage plays regularly, its director Prabhakar Joshi has said.

A journalist-cum-senior theatre personality from Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi, Mr. Joshi, who was recently appointed to the post assumed charge here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Rangayana auditorium on Wednesday, Mr. Joshi said that vacancies would be filled on a priority basis. At present, the Rangayana, which has been surrounded by controversies since its establishment, has only five employees against the 15 posts, including 12 artistes and three technicians, he added.

Asked about his plans, Mr. Joshi said that having worked in theatre for years, he would definitely come out with plans and turn the dormant Rangayana into a proactive unit. “First and foremost, we would fill vacant posts of artistes and train them for repertory and stage plays,” he said.

Mr. Joshi shared his idea about bringing together a group of amateur and professional theatre enthusiasts and also comb for the local artistes in schools and colleges to provide a platform to display their talents in performing arts.

Mr. Joshi said that he would ensure that dreams of stalwarts like B.V. Karanth and the intention behind setting up such units are realised, by focussing on stage plays.

“Rangayana Kalaburagi has failed to live up to the expectations of theatre lovers in the region; but I don’t want to dig up old bones. We will try not to repeat the mistakes that Rangayana made in the past,” Mr. Joshi said.

To a question, Mr. Joshi said that Rangayana Kalaburagi was receiving an annual budget of ₹ 1 crore. He would also propose to the State government to double the annual budget.

To a query whether Rangayana would reinstate artistes sacked by Ranga Samaj, Mr. Joshi said that only Ranga Samaj has the powers to take a decision in the matter.

Accepting a suggestion to form an advisory committee, Mr. Joshi said that it will depend on the provisions of the Rangayana.