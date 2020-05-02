New director for LRDE

P. Radhakrishna is the new Director of defence laboratory Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bangalore, according to the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

He succeeds S.S. Nagaraja who has superannuated.

The change of guard happened on April 1 but was announced on Friday apparently owing to problems faced due to the lockdown against COVID.

Mr. Radhakrishna, who did his M.Tech in computer engineering from IIT-Kharagpur and B.E. in electronics and communications engineering from Andhra University, joined LRDE in 1988.

Prior to the latest promotion he was associate director (systems) with additional charge as Associate Director (HR).

The release said Mr. Radhakrishna is a specialist in radar systems and played a major role in the design and development of different radars built for the Army, Navy and the Air Force, specially the Rajendra used in the Akash surface-to-air missile system.

He has also headed the Airborne Radars Division responsible for developing different radars used in the surveillance aircraft AEW&CS, UAVs and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft.