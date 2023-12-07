New dialysis machines to be installed in govt. facilities

December 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said new dialysis machines would be installed in all government facilities in three out of the four administrative divisions in the State in the next one month.

Replying to a question raised by Yashpal Surana in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday on the hardship faced by patients due to improper maintenance of the dialysis machines, Mr. Rao said the government had not only penalised and blacklisted the private agency managing them, but also finalised a fresh tender for identification of a new agency for managing the government dialysis centres in three administrative divisions - Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi.

The government had “retendered” the bid for Kalaburagi division and hoped to finalise an agency to manage the dialysis centres in the division soon. If an agency was not finalised soon, the government would discuss the possibility of managing the dialysis centres on its own, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the strike called by the staff of the government dialysis centres had been withdrawn after the Government negotiated with them and entered into an agreement on salaries, besides the Employees State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF).

Till the new agency started managing the government dialysis centres, the government had instructed the District Health Officers (DHO) to manage the centres and ensure service to the patients.

To a question, Mr. Rao said the government will not only ensure technicians at all the dialysis centres, but also use only single-use units. This would prevent cross-infection, he said.

Mr. Rao also said that the total number of dialysis centres at district and taluk levels in the State will go up from 168 to 219 while the number of dialysis machines will increase from 639 to 800.

Kidwai at Ballari

Responding to the plight of cancer patients from Ballari highlighted by Ganesh J.N., Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil said he would discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include a proposal on setting up a unit of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Ballari.

Mr Patil, replying to Mr Ganesh, pointed out that the number of cancer patients in Ballari admitted to hospital were 3,783 in 2020, 3859 in 2021 and 3851 in 2022. The cancer patients were provided at Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), where there were facilities for radiotherapy, cobalt therapy, brachy therapy, chemo therapy and infusion therapy.

For advanced treatment, the patients were referred to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru, he said.

He admitted that there was no exclusive cancer hospital for patients from Ballari anywhere in a radius of upto 350 kms, Mr Patil said the Government will consider a proposal for setting up a unit of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Ballari in the next Budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.