New DC takes charge

KALABURGI

30 August 2020 06:28 IST

Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna, a 2010 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

She replaces B. Sharat who had been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district.

Ms. Jyothsna, during her tenure as Chitradurga DC during 2017-18, focused on improving education standards and initiated the ‘Mission Teach’ programme to arrest the school drop-out rate .

She had also served as mission director for Skill Mission, Bengaluru, and also Secretary for the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.