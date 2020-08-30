Karnataka

New DC takes charge

Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna in Kalaburagi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna, a 2010 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

She replaces B. Sharat who had been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district.

Ms. Jyothsna, during her tenure as Chitradurga DC during 2017-18, focused on improving education standards and initiated the ‘Mission Teach’ programme to arrest the school drop-out rate .

She had also served as mission director for Skill Mission, Bengaluru, and also Secretary for the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2020 6:28:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/new-dc-takes-charge/article32478145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story