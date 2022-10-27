New DC of Mysuru takes charge

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 27, 2022 19:26 IST

K.V.Rajendra (left) taking charge as the new DC of Mysuru from .Bagadi Gautham, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

K.V. Rajendra took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru from the outgoing DC Bagadi Gautham, here on Thursday.

Mr .Rajendra said that it was a privilege to be officiating in the cultural capital of the State and underlined a few priority areas such as ensuring the government benefits reach the targeted beneficiaries. Stating that he was open to suggestions and would work for the comprehensive development of the district, Mr.Rajendra said that he would take the elected representatives and other staff into confidence besides working with citizens’ groups.

