New daily train to connect Shivamogga and Chennai sanctioned, says Raghavendra

Published - July 05, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a new daily train connecting Shivamogga and Chennai. The train will be launched soon, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra on Friday.

As per the tentative schedule, the train will leave Shivamogga at 4 p.m. and reach Chennai at 4.45 a.m. the next day. On the return journey, the train will leave Chennai at 11.30 p.m. and reach Shivamogga at 1 p.m. the next day, said Mr. Raghavendra in a press conference.

The launch day will be decided soon, considering the availability of V. Somanna, Union Minister for State for Railways. The new train would travel via Bengaluru. Besides that, the General Manager of South Western Railway had sent a proposal for doubling the track between Biruru and Shivamogga at the cost of ₹1,258 crore, he said.

Regarding the widening of Bengaluru-Honnavar road, the MP said that the work had been going at a slow pace. “The delay in the completion of the work was due to the pending land acquisition work at 37 points along the highway. I brought this to the attention of Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari. The Union Minister spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the same issue. Now, the State government has constituted a committee of officers to resolve the issue,” he said.

Further, Mr. Raghavendra said he met Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change seeking clearance for the lease of forest land to the Mysore Paper Mills. “During the BJP tenure, the lease of 20,000 ha was renewed. However, the government of India raised objections to it. I have requested the Minister clear the licence,” he said.

The MP said the Ministry of Road Transport had allocated ₹403 crore for the widening of Agumbe Ghat stretch of NH 169A. Besides that, the Ministry had invited tenders to prepare a detailed project report for the two-lane tunnel road at Agumbe Ghat.

