Karnataka

New COVID cases in Karnataka cross 2,000 mark

Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,130 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 40,03,785. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.51% and the weekly TPR touched 5.80%. Of the new cases, 1,615 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With four deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,101. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,395 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,53,776. Active cases stood at 9,866 on Friday.

As many as 32,685 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 24,496 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,77,36,222.

