New COVID-19 cases: Dakshina Kannada tops for third day in a row

Bengaluru

13 August 2021 01:22 IST

For the third consecutive day, Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, topped the daily COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. With 475 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered Bengaluru Urban which reported 321 cases.

The State reported a total of 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 29,24,732 and the toll to 36,911, the Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin said. Bidar, Yadgir, and Koppal reported no fresh cases.

The day also saw 1,950 recoveries, taking the total number to 28,65,067. Total number of active cases in the State now stands at 22,728.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.15, case fatality rate was at 1.61.