New Commissioner to focus on clearing encroachments

July 08, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Ishwar Ullagaddi, who assumed charge on Friday, has set clearing encroachments over storm-water drainages in the twin cities as his priority.

Mr. Ullagaddi told presspersons that as it was rainy season, priority would be on clearing the silt in the storm-water drains and also to check and clear encroachments, if any.

He said that a taskforce would be set up to address rain-related problems in the twin cities especially with regard to waterlogging of roads and inundation in low-lying areas. Smooth flow of water in storm-water drains would resolve these issues, he said.

Mr. Ullagaddi said that fogging would be taken up to control the menace of mosquito in all localities. Stray dog menace would also be tackled by taking up requisite measures, he said.

To a query on delay in registration under ‘e-Swattu’ and ‘e-Aasti’ , the Commissioner said he would soon hold a meeting of the officials and initiate measures to expedite the process and make the documents available to the public at the earliest