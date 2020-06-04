New Commissioner for BDA

On Wednesday, the State government appointed a new commissioner to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). IAS officer and Bidar Deputy Commissioner H.R. Mahadev has been transferred and posted as BDA Commissioner.

G.C. Prakash, who was serving as commissioner, has been posted as regional commissioner of Mysuru division and also designated as special officer for supervision of COVID-19 prevention measures in Mysuru division. Mr. Prakash was appointed commissioner in August, 2019, replacing senior IAS officer N. Manjula who was appointed commissioner in June, 2019. With the new transfer order, the BDA gets three commissioners within one year.

The transfer notification issued on Wednesday also states that Ramachandran R. will be the new DC of Bidar and Arundhathi Chandrashekar will be the the new mission director of National Health Mission and Directorate of Health, Bengaluru.