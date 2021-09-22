Karnataka

‘New Coffee Act will be ready in October’

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that a new Coffee Act is expected to be ready in October, in response to growers’ demand for adequate amendments in regulations for plantations.

As the Coffee Act has become redundant, a committee has been formed to review the regulations that were enacted in 1942. The Act would be amended as per the present needs of the coffee sector to facilitate its growth and also to safeguard the interest of growers.

Growers’ associations also sought restructuring of all outstanding crop and development loans, a cut in the interest rate to 3% per annum, and an easy repayment facility with a moratorium of two years.

The growers’ delegation was led by Coffee Board Chairman M.S. Boje Gowda and Karnataka Planters’ Association Chairman S. Appadurai, and comprised representatives of UPASI, Coorg Planters’ Association and Karnataka Growers’ Federation.


