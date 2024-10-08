GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New CMC president vows to work for the development of Yadgir city

Published - October 08, 2024 07:32 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Lalita Anpur taking charge as new president of the CMC in Yadgir on Monday.

Lalita Anpur taking charge as new president of the CMC in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

New president of the Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) Lalita Anpur has said that she will work for the development of the city.

Speaking after taking charge here on Monday, she said that she will take, apart from the ruling party members and leaders, everyone into confidence and work towards implementing development works in the city.

She also expressed the confidence that the BJP will come to power again by winning the next CMC elections which will be held next year after the completion of the tenure of the present council.

Meanwhile, Rukiya Begum also of the BJP took charge as the vice-president of the City Municipal Council.

Lalita Anpur and Rukiya Begum, both from the BJP, were elected as president and vice-president, respectively, in the elections on Thursday.

They defeated Jayamma Maddi of the Janata Dal(S) and Ghousiya Begum of the Congress, respectively.

In the 31-member House, 16 are from the BJP, 12 from the Congress, two from the Janata Dal(S), while there is one Independent.

The BJP bagged the both the top posts by securing the votes of one Janata Dal(S) member and an Independent, along with the vote of its MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Senior leader Rachanagouda Mudnal, youth leader Mahesh Reddy Mudnal, Siddanagouda Kadamnore and Lingappa Hattamani spoke.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:32 pm IST

