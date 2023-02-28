ADVERTISEMENT

New CII Mysuru zone heads appointed

February 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

TheConfederation of Indian Industry organised its annual meeting of CII Mysuru Zone here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Arjun Ranga, Chairman, CII Karnataka, announced new office-bearers of CII Mysuru zone for the year 2023-24.

Sam Cherian, Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd, hs been appointed as chairman. Mr. Cherian, who is a first-generation entrepreneur, has set up an industry for manufacturing cleaning and hygiene products in Mysuru.

Eswara Rao, vice-president (works), JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, will be the vice-chairman. He has an experience of over 27 years in operation management of industries.

