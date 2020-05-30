New Chief Postmaster General takes charge

Sharda Sampath assumed office as the Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, here on May 28, prior to the present post, she was the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Thiruvananthapuram. Ms. Sampath has worked in various capacities in the Department and was instrumental in formulating the Management of Training Module for the Government of India, the release stated.

She replaced Dr. Charles Lobo, who has been promoted as Member (Operations), Postal Service Board.