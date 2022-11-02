Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna on Wednesday visited Channappanapura in Chamarajanagar taluk and apprised himself of the situation that led to the collapse of the temple ratha during the car festival recently. He also assured that a new a ratha would be built and he would strive for the comprehensive development of the temple complex built by the Wadiyars.
New chariot for temple
