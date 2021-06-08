New CGM of SBI Karnataka

Bengaluru

08 June 2021 23:41 IST

Nand Kishore assumed charge as Chief General Manager (CGM), State Bank of India, Bengaluru circle, on Monday.

Prior to this, he was the general manager of SBI Corporate Accounts Group at BKC Mumbai, according to a SBI release. The Bengaluru circle of SBI, having 1,630 bank offices across Karnataka, is the second biggest circle of the bank in terms of total business.

A Probationary Officer of the 1990 batch, Mr. Kishore has varied banking experiences in areas like treasury, investment banking, corporate banking, and international banking operations with a cumulative experience of more than 31 years in the banking industry. He has also served at the New York branch of the bank, the release stated.

