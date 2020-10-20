Karnataka

New CEO for Kurl-on

Kurl-on Enterprise Ltd., the mattress and home-comfort solutions firm, has appointed Jyothi Pradhan as its new Chief Executive Officer. She joined the leadership team in July 2019 as the Head of Corporate Strategy to lead the digital transformation of the company.

Ms. Pradhan has 15 years working experience across industries such as electronics manufacturing, medical transcription and consumer products, in India and the U.S.

She has a B.E. in Electronics and Communication from the Manipal Institute of Technology, and an M.S. in Engineering Management from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. She also has an MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of California, Irvine.

