New cases rise to 921

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise with 921 people testing positive on Saturday. Of the new cases detected, 630 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, the highest so far since the beginning of March. The total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 9,59,338, across Karnataka.
With one person from Mysuru district succumbing to COVID-19, the toll rose to 12,387. This is apart from 19 deaths owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.
As many as 992 people were discharged on Saturday.
A total of 72,650 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Testing is expected to increase in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued on Saturday, with 39,253 people getting their shot . Of these, 24,824 people above 60 years of age got their first shot.
