New cases, deaths continue to fall

MYSURU

21 October 2020 18:43 IST

The COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in Mysuru has dropped further from 1.8 per cent to 1.1 per cent, bringing much-needed breather to those combating the pandemic. In the last seven days, 34 patients had died in Mysuru. As on Tuesday, 929 persons had died due to COVID-19.

The number of persons discharged was more than the active cases on Tuesday with 1,420 patients recovered and discharged while the active cases were 451. Two people died on Tuesday. The discharges on Tuesday have brought the active cases to 5,976.

The number of persons testing positive was also on the decline with the positivity rate falling to 7.8 per cent from 9.0 per cent in a span of two weeks. If 9 persons were testing positive out of 100 samples tested between October 7 and 13, 7.8 persons were contracting the infection of the 100 persons undergoing the test between October 14 and 19.

From 20.7 per cent in September, the positivity rate has come down to 7.8 per cent in a span of one month.

The COVID-19 War Room said there has been a remarkable turnaround with the fall in positivity rate besides the CFR falling from 2.5 per cent to 1.1 per cent (death per 100 patients). The number of patients with nil contact in seven days was 19 per cent while the contacts per patients was 11.4 per cent. As on October 19, 4,950 persons had been penalised for not wearing face covers and maintaining social distancing.