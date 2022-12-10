  1. EPaper
New campus of IIT Dharwad will be inaugurated by PM: Joshi

If everything goes according to the plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus on January 1

December 10, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi reviewing construction work at the new campus of IIT Dharwad on Saturday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi reviewing construction work at the new campus of IIT Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

If everything goes according to the plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Dharwad on January 1.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the ongoing construction at Mummigatti Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Dharwad on Saturday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that preparations were on to get the IIT Dharwad campus inaugurated by the Prime Minister, for which he had already given consent.

Mr. Joshi said that after reviewing the progress of the construction next week, the inauguration date would be finalised. He said Mr. Modi was scheduled to visit the State at least two to three times in January to take part in various programmes.

Replying to a query on renaming ‘Salam Arati’ as ‘Namaskara’, Mr. Joshi said that he welcomed the move and said that the term ‘Namaskara’ was used in Sanskrit and Kannada. He also said that there was need for coming out of the ‘slave culture’ and reinstate the local culture.

On the demand for Gujarat model, he said that the demand was there for long and having worked with Mr. Modi for the past eight years, he knew how the model worked. “We always want to emulate good developments elsewhere in the country. And in Karnataka too it will happen”, he said.

On whether senior leaders would be shown the door in Karnataka, he said that it was wrong to say that the seniors were bad and that juniors should be given chance. Any decision on the candidates would be taken after taking into consideration various factors including their work and commitment towards the party, he said.

