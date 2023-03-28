HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New campus of Higher Education Academy inaugurated in Dharwad

March 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad formally unveiling the plaque to mark the inauguration of the academy’s new campus after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated it on a virtual platform from Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad formally unveiling the plaque to mark the inauguration of the academy’s new campus after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated it on a virtual platform from Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new campus of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy in Dharwad was inaugurated on Tuesday with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launching it on a virtual platform from Bengaluru.

Elaborating on the State government’s initiative for upgradation of educational infrastructure, Mr. Bommai said that the inauguration of the new campus of the Higher Education Academy is a proud moment for the State. The academy has resolved the issue of lack of professional training to teachers who taught lakhs of students across the State.

Higher Education Minister C.S. Ashwath Narayan said that the academy has contributed towards enabling teachers update their knowledge and also skill-sets, which ultimately will benefit students.

At the new campus of the academy, director of the academy S.M. Shivaprasad formally unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration. Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Krishnamurthy and others were present.

Speaking after the virtual inauguration programme, Prof. Shivaprasad said that the academy will grow to the international standards through its activities. In the last four years, the academy has trained around 21,000 teachers and it is the only such institution in the country, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.