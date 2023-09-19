HamberMenu
New buildings planned for ITIs in State in the place of old ones

September 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Medical Education Minister and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil has said that 12 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State that are 50 years or older will be demolished to make way for new buildings to be built in their places.

“Many ITI buildings in the State, including those in Raichur, Kalaburagi and Ballari, are dilapidated as they are over 50 years old. We plan to demolish them and build new buildings in their places in a phased manner. We will spend ₹100 crore on the new buildings. A sum of ₹40 crore will be reserved for procuring new equipment and developing infrastructure,” Mr. Patil told reporters after visiting Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI) in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Commending the role being played by Karnataka German Technical Training Institute in the State for addressing the unemployment problem, Mr. Patil said that the institute offered one long-term and 13 short-term courses to help develop in students skills required by the industries.

“The Karnataka German Technical Training Institutes in the State have been told to submit proposals to start new long-term courses. Once we receive the proposal, we will take immediate steps to start the courses. Those who have studied in Government Tool Room & Training Centres are getting good employment opportunities.  All the KGTTIs should offer six courses and impart quality education and training to ensure 100% employment for their students,” he said.

