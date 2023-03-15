New building for Yadgir CMC to come up at a cost of ₹5 crore

March 15, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Yadgir

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal has said that he has tried to bring infrastructure such as civic utility buildings and has taken up projects to provide drinking water facilities to residents of Yadgir city. “I am trying to keep my promise that was given to citizens before the elections,” he added.

He was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for a new building for the City Municipal Council to be built at a cost of ₹5 crore and also other development works estimated at ₹10.55 crore and another set of works estimated at ₹3.66 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2022-23.

Yadgir City Municipal Council is functioning out of a five-decade-old building and the facility is getting dilapidated due to various reasons, including rain. Therefore, the new building will come up at a cost of ₹5 crore with all required facilities. The agency to whom the construction work has been allotted should ensure quality and the officers concerned should inspect the work often, he said.

He also spoke about the other works that have been implemented during his tenure as MLA. Mr. Mudnal said that the District Stadium was developed by spending ₹7 crore, while the construction of a new court building was taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Nagarottan grants. And, the construction of a jackwell near the Bhima river has been taken up at a cost of ₹27 crore. This work is in progress.

CMC president Suresh Ambiger, CMC members Hanumanth Itagi, Vilas Patil, Prabhavathi Kalal and Channakeshavagowda Banatihal and others were present.