HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New building for Yadgir CMC to come up at a cost of ₹5 crore

March 15, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal performing bhoomi puja for a new building for the CMC in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal performing bhoomi puja for a new building for the CMC in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal has said that he has tried to bring infrastructure such as civic utility buildings and has taken up projects to provide drinking water facilities to residents of Yadgir city. “I am trying to keep my promise that was given to citizens before the elections,” he added.

He was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for a new building for the City Municipal Council to be built at a cost of ₹5 crore and also other development works estimated at ₹10.55 crore and another set of works estimated at ₹3.66 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2022-23.

Yadgir City Municipal Council is functioning out of a five-decade-old building and the facility is getting dilapidated due to various reasons, including rain. Therefore, the new building will come up at a cost of ₹5 crore with all required facilities. The agency to whom the construction work has been allotted should ensure quality and the officers concerned should inspect the work often, he said.

He also spoke about the other works that have been implemented during his tenure as MLA. Mr. Mudnal said that the District Stadium was developed by spending ₹7 crore, while the construction of a new court building was taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Nagarottan grants. And, the construction of a jackwell near the Bhima river has been taken up at a cost of ₹27 crore. This work is in progress.

CMC president Suresh Ambiger, CMC members Hanumanth Itagi, Vilas Patil, Prabhavathi Kalal and Channakeshavagowda Banatihal and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.