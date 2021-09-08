New building for Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute ready

The Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute, which has been functioning out of a rented premises in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru, will soon shift to its newly constructed building in Kergalli.

It has been built on a 5,168 sq m Civic Amenities plot in Mysuru City Treasury Department Employees House building Co-operative Society Extension. Interior designing of the structure comprising a total built up area of 2,840 sq m including basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor is underway.

The building, built at a cost of ₹9.95 crore including ₹5.95 crore sanctioned by the State government and ₹4 crore aid by the Centre, will house the Institute’s office, library, training centre and a museum.

The museum will house tribal artefacts including agricultural implements, kitchen utensils, bird trapping instruments, musical instruments and necklaces made of beads used by various tribes such as Siddi, Koraga, Hakki Pikki, Yerava, and Jenukuruba.

The Institute’s library has a collection of more than 4,000 books on research methodology and on Anthropology, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Health and Medicine, Linguistics and Human Genetics related to tribal studies for the benefit of research scholars and others.

The Institute, which came into being in July 2011, was allotted the CA site by MUDA in October 2015 and the construction of the building began in March 2018.

Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha inspected the building on Wednesday in the presence of Institute Director T.T. Basavanagouda.

An official statement said that efforts were underway to invite President Ram Nath Kovind for the inauguration of the new building.