New building for Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva hospital will be inaugurated tentatively by February end

KKRDB has sanctioned ₹180 crore for construction of the hospital building; another ₹56 crore will be spent on upgrading the hospital with advanced equipment

January 16, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanprakash Patil, Medical Education Minister, inspecting the Kalaburagi branch on Jayadeva hospital building here on Tuesday.

Sharanprakash Patil, Medical Education Minister, inspecting the Kalaburagi branch on Jayadeva hospital building here on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The 371-bed new building for the Kalaburagi branch of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) will be thrown open for the public tentatively by February end, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the ongoing works of the hospital building here on Tuesday, Dr. Patil said that the agency overseeing the project said that while 90% of the work is complete, the remaining tasks might not be finished by February end. “The construction work had already reached the advanced stage of completion. However, we are planning to inaugurate the hospital only after the completion of the project,” Dr. Patil added.

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has sanctioned ₹180 crore for construction of the hospital building while another ₹56 crore will be spent for upgrading the hospital with advanced equipment (sanctioned through the Medical Education Department and the SJICSR).

The 371-bed hospital will house 100 intensive care unit beds, 250 beds for general wards and 25 beds for special and deluxe rooms; it will have three operation theatres and three cath-labs.

Replying to a question Dr. Patil said that the 300-bed Mother and Child hospital, a 50-bed critical care unit and a 20-bed burn ward will be established in Kalaburagi.

Dr. Patil said that a new superspeciality hospital will be established on the fourth, fifth and sixth floor of the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital building and a sum of ₹166 crore has been earmarked for the project.

